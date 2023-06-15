Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. American Tower makes up approximately 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

