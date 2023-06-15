Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

DEO stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.12. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,983.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

