Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,982 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31,875.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 31,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $108,129,000 after purchasing an additional 313,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,801 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.