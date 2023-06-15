Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $140.80 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
