Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.21 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. Applied Materials comprises about 1.7% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

