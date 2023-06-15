Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,000. Broadcom makes up 3.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $886.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $687.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $365.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

