Compound One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.45 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $202.17 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $26.41 or 0.00105876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,829 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

