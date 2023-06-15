Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stake Raised by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $360.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

