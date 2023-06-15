Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.38. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 3,290 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

