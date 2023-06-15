Contrasting Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) and Its Peers

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 693 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 77.92 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million 7.74

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.95%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.6% and pay out 154.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I peers beat Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

