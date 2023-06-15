Contrasting Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.88%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $138.29 billion 0.04 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Vox Royalty $8.51 million 12.52 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Vox Royalty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

