Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned 0.19% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,521,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,470,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,545,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 368,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCY opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.