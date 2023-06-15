Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

