Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 54,675 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after buying an additional 2,439,050 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.74 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

