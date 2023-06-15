Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
