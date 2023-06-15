Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

