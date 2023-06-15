Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.53. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 30,567 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.09) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

