Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.67. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

