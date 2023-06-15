Cormark Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,400.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $49.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $36.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $55.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $210.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $44.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $42.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $38.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $42.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $170.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$980.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$942.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$885.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$612.00 and a 1 year high of C$1,021.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The firm had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 170.6573913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

