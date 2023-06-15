Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 323,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cosmos Health

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,568.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,857,032.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $381,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cosmos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosmos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 259,988 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cosmos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Cosmos Health Company Profile

NASDAQ COSM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,758. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

