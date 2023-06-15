Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti Sells 1,500 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $529.18. 1,869,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.51 and a 200 day moving average of $492.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 492,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $637,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

