Covenant Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $180.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

