Covenant Partners LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.83 and a 200 day moving average of $202.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.