Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

