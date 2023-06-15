CRH (LON:CRH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (LON:CRH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,102 ($63.84) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 4,022 ($50.33) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,906.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,778.03. The stock has a market cap of £29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,446.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. CRH has a one year low of GBX 2,736.50 ($34.24) and a one year high of GBX 4,627.96 ($57.91).

Get CRH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRH

In related news, insider Christina Verchere bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,824 ($47.85) per share, for a total transaction of £38,240 ($47,847.85). 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.