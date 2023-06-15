CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.37

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 1186093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
CRH Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.