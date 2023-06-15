CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.37

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 1186093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CRH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Articles

