Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

Shares of CWGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.