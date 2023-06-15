Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crimson Wine Group Price Performance
Shares of CWGL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Crimson Wine Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.