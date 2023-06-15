Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Croda International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 7,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Croda International has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Croda International Company Profile

COIHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($96.35) to GBX 7,100 ($88.84) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.09) to GBX 5,600 ($70.07) in a research note on Monday.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

