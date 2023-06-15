Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Croda International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 7,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Croda International has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $46.94.
Croda International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.
