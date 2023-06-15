CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,690 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,976,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645,971. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $277.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $709.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

