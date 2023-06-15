CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 393,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,041. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.