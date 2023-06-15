CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

