CVA Family Office LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,595,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,608,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

