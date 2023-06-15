CVA Family Office LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.52. 760,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,627. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $456.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

