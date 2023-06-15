CVA Family Office LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.38. The stock had a trading volume of 806,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,981. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

