CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,852,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,557,922. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $814.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock worth $31,446,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

