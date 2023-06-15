CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TIP stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $107.92. 1,283,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,156. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

