CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,185,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,035,000 after buying an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 231,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

