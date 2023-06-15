CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,449 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of CVS Health worth $266,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,432. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.