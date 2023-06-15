DA Davidson Cuts System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target to $7.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

System1 Stock Down 1.1 %

System1 stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. System1 has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Get System1 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.