Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,555.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

