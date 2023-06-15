Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $108.08 and a 12 month high of $209.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.05.
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
