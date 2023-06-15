Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 4%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.93. 227,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 915,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $963.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -2.08.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.