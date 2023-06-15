Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.93. 227,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 915,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $963.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -2.08.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 769,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

