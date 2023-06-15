Decentralized Social 1-Day Volume Reaches $315,329.81 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $94.56 million and $315,329.81 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $8.98 or 0.00035142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

