Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Acquires $138,800.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have weighed in on DCPH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 465.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 669,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

