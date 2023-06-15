Decred (DCR) Price Hits $14.21 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Decred has a market cap of $213.49 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.21 or 0.00056857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00106036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034412 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021764 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 228.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,020,869 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.