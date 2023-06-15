DEI (DEI) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $168.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00294422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013799 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

