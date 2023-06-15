Dero (DERO) Market Cap Achieves $67.96 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $67.96 million and $53,870.91 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00019521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00293780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00531724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00410872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003915 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,630,098 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

