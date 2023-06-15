Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MU. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of MU opened at $69.12 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

