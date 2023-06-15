Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $152.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.42.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $152.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,901. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,033,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.