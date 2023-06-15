Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

